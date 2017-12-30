Postgame recap: Knicks 105, Pelicans 103

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Knicks (18-18), Pelicans (18-18)

A late-game surge by New York, capped by Jarrett Jack sinking two free throws with 9 seconds remaining, gave the Knicks a come-from-behind road victory in a seesaw contest Saturday. New York appeared in command in the third quarter when it built a double-digit advantage, but New Orleans roared back to go up by seven points entering crunch time. That’s when Kristaps Porzingis scored a couple critical baskets and the Knicks got defensive stops to make it a tied game entering the final minute.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Anthony Davis’ clean three-point look from the left wing rimmed out at the buzzer, causing New York players to celebrate just the third road victory of this regular season for the Knicks. New York entered Saturday with the NBA's worst road record at 2-12.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis took over the game in the third quarter, after the Knicks had built a 16-point lead and appeared potentially headed for a comfortable win. The four-time All-Star scored 14 third-quarter points, en route to a 31-point night that also featured nine rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins had 29 and 19, a night after he went for 32 and 20 vs. Dallas.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“You’ve got to come in prepared and ready to battle. I don’t think it’s anything that can be fixed. That’s a mindset, coming in ready and prepared to do your job, ready to compete at a high level. It’s just a mindset.” – Cousins on the Pelicans being disappointed with their energy, something Davis also addressed postgame

“There are plenty of games left. We’ve got 46 games left. I don’t know how many at home, but we’re good. We are continuing to get better, but we’ll be fine. We’ve got plenty of more games at home and the road. We’re 18-18 so we have plenty of basketball left.” – Davis discussing the status of the season after the back-to-back home losses to Dallas and New York

BY THE NUMBERS

6/26: Pelicans three-point shooting. New Orleans shot poorly at the arc for a second straight night, but unlike Friday vs. Dallas, Saturday’s game was not decided there. The Knicks were just 5/19.

56-45: New York halftime lead. Although there understandably will be second-guessing and what ifs over the final few minutes, New Orleans put itself in a bad position again Saturday by getting outplayed early, needing to overcome a big deficit.