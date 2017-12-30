Postgame recap: Knicks 105, Pelicans 103
BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS
Knicks (18-18), Pelicans (18-18)
A late-game surge by New York, capped by Jarrett Jack sinking two free throws with 9 seconds remaining, gave the Knicks a come-from-behind road victory in a seesaw contest Saturday. New York appeared in command in the third quarter when it built a double-digit advantage, but New Orleans roared back to go up by seven points entering crunch time. That’s when Kristaps Porzingis scored a couple critical baskets and the Knicks got defensive stops to make it a tied game entering the final minute.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Anthony Davis’ clean three-point look from the left wing rimmed out at the buzzer, causing New York players to celebrate just the third road victory of this regular season for the Knicks. New York entered Saturday with the NBA's worst road record at 2-12.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Davis took over the game in the third quarter, after the Knicks had built a 16-point lead and appeared potentially headed for a comfortable win. The four-time All-Star scored 14 third-quarter points, en route to a 31-point night that also featured nine rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins had 29 and 19, a night after he went for 32 and 20 vs. Dallas.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“You’ve got to come in prepared and ready to battle. I don’t think it’s anything that can be fixed. That’s a mindset, coming in ready and prepared to do your job, ready to compete at a high level. It’s just a mindset.” – Cousins on the Pelicans being disappointed with their energy, something Davis also addressed postgame
“There are plenty of games left. We’ve got 46 games left. I don’t know how many at home, but we’re good. We are continuing to get better, but we’ll be fine. We’ve got plenty of more games at home and the road. We’re 18-18 so we have plenty of basketball left.” – Davis discussing the status of the season after the back-to-back home losses to Dallas and New York
BY THE NUMBERS
6/26: Pelicans three-point shooting. New Orleans shot poorly at the arc for a second straight night, but unlike Friday vs. Dallas, Saturday’s game was not decided there. The Knicks were just 5/19.
56-45: New York halftime lead. Although there understandably will be second-guessing and what ifs over the final few minutes, New Orleans put itself in a bad position again Saturday by getting outplayed early, needing to overcome a big deficit.
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Anthony Davis 12-30-17
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis recaps tonight's home game vs the New York Knicks
Game 36: Pelicans vs. Knicks 12/30/17
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Anthony Davis 12-30-17
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis recaps tonight's home game vs the New York Knicks
| 01:03
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-30-17
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the New York Knicks
| 06:18
GAME RECAP: Knicks 105, Pelicans 103
Kristaps Porzingis scores 30 points as he leads the Knicks to a 105-103 victory over the Pelicans.
| 01:33
Cousins' Double-Double Not Enough Vs. Knicks
DeMarcus Cousins records 29 points with 19 rebounds in a loss to the Knicks.
| 01:44
Anthony Davis has 31 against Knicks
Anthony Davis puts up 31 points against the New York Knicks.
| 03:27
Jrue Holiday hits reverse layup with contact
Jrue Holiday scoops in the and-1 reverse lay up with an assist from DeMarcus Cousins.
| 00:11
Moore and Rondo close the gap
E'Twaun Moore and Rajon Rondo work to close the gap at the end of the third quarter.
| 00:11
DeMarcus Cousins hits double-double in first half
DeMarcus Cousins racks up 16 points and 11 rebounds in the first half against the New York Knicks.
| 01:15
Davis takes flight
Anthony Davis drives baseline and takes flight on Ron Baker
| 00:11
Block and Bucket
Anthony Davis goes up for the block, saves the ball, and Rondo converts on the other end for 2.
| 00:13