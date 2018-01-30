Postgame recap: Kings 114, Pelicans 103

Kings (16-34), Pelicans (27-23)

In its first two games without DeMarcus Cousins, third quarters have proven disastrous for New Orleans, but problems opening second halves have been a season-long theme. Hosting Sacramento on Tuesday, the Pelicans quickly surrendered a slim halftime advantage, watching the Kings go on a 20-8 run to lead by double digits. Sacramento carried that momentum into the final period, besting New Orleans for a second time in the Smoothie King Center this season.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Sacramento center Kosta Koufos dropped in a layup with about 2:45 remaining, giving the Kings a double-digit lead at 109-99. Sacramento was up 90-85 through three periods, then kept New Orleans at arm's length for much of the final dozen minutes.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ian Clark played one of his best games of the season, putting together an extremely efficient offensive night while scoring 20 points. Clark finished 9/10 from the field in his 29 minutes of action. It was Clark’s season high, topping a 19-point, five-trey performance he had at Miami last month. The reserve guard also grabbed six rebounds on a night when the Pelicans needed all the help they could get on the backboards.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“We’re going to miss DeMarcus’ rebounding, (but) it’s not one guy who’s going to make that up. It’s got to be a team thing. This guy’s got to get two extra, this guy’s got to get three. That’s the way we’re going to make it up. We’re not going to put it on one guy’s shoulders.” – Alvin Gentry on how New Orleans can try to resolve its problem Tuesday of getting outrebounded

“Any time you lose a piece like DeMarcus, there is going to be residue from it. Some kind of way we’ve got to get over that. It may take a few games to do, but we definitely have to get over that and move on. We’re in a position right now where we’re giving back a lot of things that we’ve accomplished in the last two or three weeks.” – Gentry on the Pelicans needing to refocus without Cousins

“We’re not playing defense. We’ve got to figure it out soon… we’ve got to come out with more defensive energy at the start of the third quarter.” – Anthony Davis on New Orleans problems stopping opponents lately and its sluggish third periods