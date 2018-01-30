Ian Clark notches his season high
Ian Clark drives to the bucket for his 20th point of the night and his season high
Game 50: Pelicans vs Kings 1/30/18
Ian Clark keeping the game close from 3
Jameer Nelson with the great vision to Ian Clark for 3 of his 18 points
Jrue making it look easy with the crossover
Jrue Holiday carves his way to the basket for a well earned bucket off the crossover
AD with 2 quick 3's and a block
Anthony Davis started the 3rd quarter off right with a couple of triples and a dominant block
Jameer catches fire off the bench
Jameer Nelson came into the game and quickly made his presence felt
Davis blocks, Cunningham finishes
Anthony Davis gets it done on the defensive side with a block as Dante Cunningham runs the court for the score
E'Twaun to Jrue for 2
E'Twaun Moore finds Jrue cutting to the basket.
AD steal leads to Rondo fast break
Anthony Davis get his hands on the balls then finds Rajon Rondo for the fast break bucket.
Pelicans Practice: Ian Clark 01-30-18
Guard Ian Clark talks about how the team is adjusting to the loss of DeMarcus Cousins and what they need to do to beat the Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Pelicans Practice: E'Twaun Moore 01-30-18
Guard E'Twaun Moore talks about how the team is adjusting to the loss of DeMarcus Cousins and what they need to do to beat the Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Postgame recap: Kings 114, Pelicans 103
Kings (16-34), Pelicans (27-23)
In its first two games without DeMarcus Cousins, third quarters have proven disastrous for New Orleans, but problems opening second halves have been a season-long theme. Hosting Sacramento on Tuesday, the Pelicans quickly surrendered a slim halftime advantage, watching the Kings go on a 20-8 run to lead by double digits. Sacramento carried that momentum into the final period, besting New Orleans for a second time in the Smoothie King Center this season.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Sacramento center Kosta Koufos dropped in a layup with about 2:45 remaining, giving the Kings a double-digit lead at 109-99. Sacramento was up 90-85 through three periods, then kept New Orleans at arm's length for much of the final dozen minutes.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Ian Clark played one of his best games of the season, putting together an extremely efficient offensive night while scoring 20 points. Clark finished 9/10 from the field in his 29 minutes of action. It was Clark’s season high, topping a 19-point, five-trey performance he had at Miami last month. The reserve guard also grabbed six rebounds on a night when the Pelicans needed all the help they could get on the backboards.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“We’re going to miss DeMarcus’ rebounding, (but) it’s not one guy who’s going to make that up. It’s got to be a team thing. This guy’s got to get two extra, this guy’s got to get three. That’s the way we’re going to make it up. We’re not going to put it on one guy’s shoulders.” – Alvin Gentry on how New Orleans can try to resolve its problem Tuesday of getting outrebounded
“Any time you lose a piece like DeMarcus, there is going to be residue from it. Some kind of way we’ve got to get over that. It may take a few games to do, but we definitely have to get over that and move on. We’re in a position right now where we’re giving back a lot of things that we’ve accomplished in the last two or three weeks.” – Gentry on the Pelicans needing to refocus without Cousins
“We’re not playing defense. We’ve got to figure it out soon… we’ve got to come out with more defensive energy at the start of the third quarter.” – Anthony Davis on New Orleans problems stopping opponents lately and its sluggish third periods