Postgame recap: Jazz 133, Pelicans 109

Jazz (25-28), Pelicans (28-25)

DeMarcus Cousins’ season-ending injury figured to be most costly for New Orleans on the offensive end, with the Pelicans playing without one of the NBA’s leading scorers. In five games since the four-time All-Star was sidelined, however, defense has been a much bigger problem. On Monday, Utah continued a recent trend that has contributed significantly to New Orleans going just 1-4 without Cousins, putting up big offensive numbers and shooting a high percentage from the field. The Pelicans allowed 110-plus points for the fourth time in the last five games; not coincidentally, all of those instances have been losses, while their lone victory consisting of holding Oklahoma City to 100 points.

New Orleans allowed its second-most points in any game this season, surpassing every opponent total other than Denver’s 146 points on Nov. 17. Utah shot a scorching 58 percent from the field and went 14/21 from the three-point arc.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Utah went up by a 118-98 margin with five-plus minutes remaining. The Pelicans made a minor push late in the third quarter and for a chunk of the fourth, but the Jazz ultimately were far too effective offensively for the hosts to seriously threaten the lead.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jrue Holiday tried to bring New Orleans back with a flurry of buckets in the second half. He finished with a team-best 28 points on 13/21 shooting from the floor. Holiday also posted five rebounds and earned two steals. The starting shooting guard deposited 18 of his points after intermission.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“Offensively for (the Jazz), they weren’t missing. That can be discouraging. I thought we came back at the end of the second half, but (Utah) came back red-hot again.” – Holiday on Utah’s performance making for a long night for New Orleans’ defense

“They just shot the ball exceptionally well, and we never got them stopped. Even when we got back in the game, we never slowed them down... we couldn’t find a solution for it.” – Alvin Gentry on the Jazz’s prolific game

“Niko (Mirotic) is still in the learning stages with us, his second game. We’re still trying to figure out how we can use he and (Anthony Davis) together.” – Gentry on Mirotic, who had five points and three rebounds in a difficult night

BY THE NUMBERS

55: Utah bench points, including 30 by Rodney Hood, who was 12/14 from the field and perfect in four three-point attempts.

45-30: Jazz rebounding advantage, led by 10 from Rudy Gobert. Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 11, but no one else netted more than five.

