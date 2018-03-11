Postgame recap: Jazz 116, Pelicans 99

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 11, 2018

Jazz (37-30), Pelicans (38-28)

On his 25th birthday, Anthony Davis registered a triple-double Sunday, featuring a career-high 10 blocks. He would’ve traded any of his gaudy individual statistics in exchange for a victory, while facing the surging Utah Jazz.

Davis finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks against the Jazz, but the visitors used a third-quarter scoring spurt by Donovan Mitchell and an excellent fourth period to secure a comeback win. New Orleans led by as many as nine points in the second half, before Utah held a 68-48 edge after intermission.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Utah’s Ricky Rubio beat the shot clock with a wing three-pointer, giving the Jazz a 109-97 lead with 1:50 remaining. On a previous possession New Orleans had a chance to cut a nine-point deficit to six, but misfired on a three-point attempt. The Pelicans subbed out Davis and Jrue Holiday shortly thereafter.

