Postgame recap: Jazz 116, Pelicans 99
Jazz (37-30), Pelicans (38-28)
On his 25th birthday, Anthony Davis registered a triple-double Sunday, featuring a career-high 10 blocks. He would’ve traded any of his gaudy individual statistics in exchange for a victory, while facing the surging Utah Jazz.
Davis finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks against the Jazz, but the visitors used a third-quarter scoring spurt by Donovan Mitchell and an excellent fourth period to secure a comeback win. New Orleans led by as many as nine points in the second half, before Utah held a 68-48 edge after intermission.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Utah’s Ricky Rubio beat the shot clock with a wing three-pointer, giving the Jazz a 109-97 lead with 1:50 remaining. On a previous possession New Orleans had a chance to cut a nine-point deficit to six, but misfired on a three-point attempt. The Pelicans subbed out Davis and Jrue Holiday shortly thereafter.
Jrue Holiday with 18 vs Jazz
Jrue Holiday had 18 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block in a 116-99 loss to the Utah Jazz
| 01:52
Anthony Davis with a triple double vs Jazz
Anthony Davis puts up 25 points, 11 rebounds, 10 blocks, 3 assists, and 3 steals on his birthday vs the Jazz.
| 01:52
Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz - 3/11/18
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 116-99 in the Smoothie Kind Center
| 02:58
Jrue with two big 3's to keep the Pels close
Jrue Holiday hits consecutive 3's to keep the Pelicans within striking distance
| 00:19
E'Twaun Moore strong and-1
E'Twaun Moore follows Clark's example and gets to the line after a strong finish
| 00:15
Ian Clark with the And-1
Ian Clark uses his patience and body control to get to the line after the bucket
| 00:19
Jrue with the dunk
Jrue Holidays navigates the defense for a penetrating dunk
| 00:15
Davis with 11 points in the 3rd quarter
Anthony Davis has been active on both ends of the court
| 00:51
Okafor shows up at the block party
The Pelicans already have 11 blocks and it's only the 3rd quarter
| 00:18
AD's 7th block of the game
Anthony Davis can't be stopped in the paint
| 00:16
AD is living above the rim
Anthony Davis with his sixth block of the night and it's only halftime
| 00:17
Davis continues the block party
AD keeps the block party going
| 00:17
AD with the trailing block
Anthony Davis gives chase and rejects Rubio
| 00:14
Mirotic cleans up for the bucket
Mirotic runs the court and cleans the glass for two
| 00:15
Darius ends the quarter from 3
Darius Miller ends the 1st quarter off right
| 00:16
Davis staying active on defense
Anthony Davis protects the paint with a pair of blocks
| 00:19
Holiday Alley-Oop To Davis
Jrue Holiday lobs a pass up to Anthony Davis for the alley-oop.
| 00:22
Okafor runs the floor off AD's defense
Anthony Davis shut out the alley-oop and Okafor finishes on the other end
| 00:20