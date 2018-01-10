Postgame recap: Grizzlies 105, Pelicans 102

Grizzlies (13-27), Pelicans (20-20)

MEMPHIS – Through one half Wednesday, New Orleans looked like it wouldn’t miss its four-time All-Star power forward against struggling Memphis. Then the second half began.

After taking a 61-60 lead into intermission, the Pelicans managed just nine points in the third quarter – by far their lowest scoring output all season in a period – and continued to misfire into the fourth. New Orleans then rallied back to turn it into a nail-biter in crunch time, but couldn’t capitalize on a hot-shooting close to the game by DeMarcus Cousins.

Down a point in the final 10 seconds, Cousins committed a turnover off the dribble, leading to Tyreke Evans making two free throws with 5.9 seconds left. The Pelicans got a clean three-point look at the buzzer, but it bounced off the rim.

Anthony Davis (right ankle sprain) was sidelined for his sixth game of the regular season, with New Orleans now splitting those at 3-3. Alvin Gentry said in pregame that he is hopeful Davis will be able to return Friday vs. Portland, one of the teams near the Pelicans in the Western Conference standings.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

E’Twaun Moore couldn’t connect on a three-point attempt from the left wing at the buzzer, clinching a Memphis victory. Jrue Holiday dribbled up the floor along the right side, then made a timely pass to Moore for a quality attempt – especially under the circumstances of the Pelicans having no timeouts – but it missed.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cousins was a huge chunk of the offense in the second half, after Memphis had built a lead of 11 points at one stage. The three-time All-Star went on a parade to the foul line in the opening half, then took his versatile offensive game beyond the arc after intermission, going 4/6 from deep. Overall, Cousins finished the game with 29 points and eight rebounds, connecting on five of his eight three-point tries. He was 12 of 17 on free throws.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“We’re not going to get a better shot than that. It was with the guy (Moore) that was (fifth percentage-wise in) the NBA in three-point shooting. So that was about the best we can get but there were a few possessions before that that we just have to do better in.” – Gentry on the final play of Wednesday’s game

“We struggled to make a shot. But I thought our defense was great in the third quarter. But when you give up 17 points and score nine, that was the major problem in the second half. But then we fought back and had good ball movement and obviously DeMarcus made some big shots for us. It came down to a couple of possessions at the end of the game.” – Gentry on a pivotal 17-9 disadvantage in the third period that turned a one-point lead into a seven-point deficit

“Bad quarter all-around. Just shooting terrible.” – Cousins on the Pelicans scoring just nine points in the third period

BY THE NUMBERS

14-9: Memphis offensive rebounding edge. JaMychal Green grabbed six offensive boards in a 20-and-14 performance by the starting power forward.

1/13: Combined three-point shooting by the teams in the third quarter, including 1/9 by New Orleans.

48-32: Grizzlies scoring advantage in the middle quarters. New Orleans started fast with a 38-29 first quarter, but sputtered significantly over the next 24 minutes.