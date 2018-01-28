Postgame recap: Clippers 112, Pelicans 103
Clippers (25-24), Pelicans (27-22)
Playing without DeMarcus Cousins for the first time all season Sunday, New Orleans found enough sources of offense to compensate for the All-Star’s absence. But only for one half.
The Pelicans used a balanced attack to take a 62-51 lead at intermission, then ran into a major scoring drought. New Orleans only managed 15 points in the third quarter, a dry spell that continued for much of the final period as well. As a result, Los Angeles overcame a 21-point first-half deficit, en route to a road victory that further tightened the Western Conference playoff chase.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Clippers forward Tyrone Wallace sank free throws with 22 seconds left, giving the visitors a three-possession margin and 110-102 edge. Blake Griffin previously made the biggest shot of the afternoon, a left-wing three-pointer that doubled Los Angeles’ lead with 42 seconds left.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
To no one’s surprise with Cousins now out for the season, Anthony Davis was frequently swarmed by the Los Angeles defense. New Orleans was fine without a big first half by Davis, but he later had to shoulder a big load offensively, and the surrounding shooters misfired often when he dished the ball. The five-time All-Star finished with 25 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. The last number was one shy of his career high. Davis scored 19 second-half points, after he'd tallied six in the opening half.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“We didn’t make shots to start the third quarter, and we let it affect our aggressiveness defensively. We’ve got to get past that. In the first quarter, we were really active defensively, and because of that we were able to get out (and run) and get some easy baskets. In the third quarter, we missed some easy shots, but we’ve got to go back and try to do the same thing defensively we did in the first quarter.” – Alvin Gentry on some of the differences between a 34-26 first quarter won and a 20-15 third quarter lost by the Pelicans
“I don’t know. I think we played well this game, (but) then got kind of burnt out for a little bit. DeMarcus does a lot for us – rebounding, passing, pushing the pace. I still think we could’ve won this game.” – Jrue Holiday, asked whether it will take some time to adjust without Cousins, on how New Orleans’ performance changed as the game progressed
“We struggled to score at times, but we normally make a lot of the shots that we missed tonight.” – Darius Miller on the second half
BY THE NUMBERS
31.7: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field in the second half. Beyond Davis going 5/9, the Pelicans were just 8/32.
2/19: Pelicans three-point shooting in the latter half. The most frustrating aspect of that was that several of those attempts were wide-open looks.
3: Zatarain’s is donating meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank for every Pelicans dunk at home games this season. New Orleans threw down three slams vs. Los Angeles.
GAME RECAP: Clippers 112, Pelicans 103
Blake Griffin stuffs the stat sheet with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists in the Clippers 112-103 win over the Pelicans. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans in the loss.
Game 49: Pelicans vs. Clippers 1/28/18
Pelicans vs Clippers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 01-28-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media after the Pelicans fall to the Los Angeles Clippers 112-103 at the Smoothie King Center on January 28, 2018.
Pelicans vs Clippers Postgame: Darius Miller 01-28-18
Forward Darius Miller speaks with the media after the Pelicans fall to the Los Angeles Clippers 112-103 at the Smoothie King Center on January 28, 2018.
Davis Becomes All-Time Rebounding Leader For Pelicans
Anthony Davis passes David West as the all-time leader in rebounds for the Pelicans with 3,854 boards.
Jrue Holiday with 20 on LA
Jrue Holiday leads the guards with 20 points in the loss against the LA Clippers
Anthony Davis Has 25 against Clippers
Anthony Davis leads the way for the Pelicans and puts up 25 points against the LA Clippers
Holiday And-One Layup
Jrue Holiday drives to the rim and hits the and-one layup.
AD Showcases Handles
Anthony Davis shows off his ball handling skills and pushes his way to the basket
Nelson At The Buzzer
Jameer Nelson pulls up and hits a jumper at the buzzer to end the third.
Holiday to Davis for the Jam
Anthony Davis slips the screen and catches the lob from Holiday for the dunk
Pelicans Ball Movement Results in 3
The Pelicans pass the ball around the horn resulting in a three by Dante Cunningham.
Miller Triple
Ian Clark gets stuck in the corner and throws a desperation pass to Darius Miller who bails him out with a 3-pointer.
Omer Asik Has Back-to-Back Buckets
Omer Asik comes off the bench and produces inside
Rajon Rondo Heats Up in the First
Rajon Rondo goes beyond the arc and nails two threes in the first quarter.
Jrue Holiday Converts On Both Ends
Jrue Holiday has a monster block on defense and drains a three on the other end.
