Postgame recap: Clippers 112, Pelicans 103

Clippers (25-24), Pelicans (27-22)

Playing without DeMarcus Cousins for the first time all season Sunday, New Orleans found enough sources of offense to compensate for the All-Star’s absence. But only for one half.

The Pelicans used a balanced attack to take a 62-51 lead at intermission, then ran into a major scoring drought. New Orleans only managed 15 points in the third quarter, a dry spell that continued for much of the final period as well. As a result, Los Angeles overcame a 21-point first-half deficit, en route to a road victory that further tightened the Western Conference playoff chase.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Clippers forward Tyrone Wallace sank free throws with 22 seconds left, giving the visitors a three-possession margin and 110-102 edge. Blake Griffin previously made the biggest shot of the afternoon, a left-wing three-pointer that doubled Los Angeles’ lead with 42 seconds left.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

To no one’s surprise with Cousins now out for the season, Anthony Davis was frequently swarmed by the Los Angeles defense. New Orleans was fine without a big first half by Davis, but he later had to shoulder a big load offensively, and the surrounding shooters misfired often when he dished the ball. The five-time All-Star finished with 25 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. The last number was one shy of his career high. Davis scored 19 second-half points, after he'd tallied six in the opening half.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“We didn’t make shots to start the third quarter, and we let it affect our aggressiveness defensively. We’ve got to get past that. In the first quarter, we were really active defensively, and because of that we were able to get out (and run) and get some easy baskets. In the third quarter, we missed some easy shots, but we’ve got to go back and try to do the same thing defensively we did in the first quarter.” – Alvin Gentry on some of the differences between a 34-26 first quarter won and a 20-15 third quarter lost by the Pelicans

“I don’t know. I think we played well this game, (but) then got kind of burnt out for a little bit. DeMarcus does a lot for us – rebounding, passing, pushing the pace. I still think we could’ve won this game.” – Jrue Holiday, asked whether it will take some time to adjust without Cousins, on how New Orleans’ performance changed as the game progressed

“We struggled to score at times, but we normally make a lot of the shots that we missed tonight.” – Darius Miller on the second half

BY THE NUMBERS

31.7: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field in the second half. Beyond Davis going 5/9, the Pelicans were just 8/32.

2/19: Pelicans three-point shooting in the latter half. The most frustrating aspect of that was that several of those attempts were wide-open looks.

