Postgame recap: Cavaliers 107, Pelicans 102

Cavaliers (46-30), Pelicans (43-33)

CLEVELAND – New Orleans rode a tremendous first-half performance by its bench, then built a 13-point second-half lead, but couldn’t finish off Friday’s key interconference matchup in the final period. Cleveland outscored its guests 33-22 in the third period, a pivotal frame that turned the momentum in the hosts’ favor and got the sold-out crowd at Quicken Loans Arena back into it. New Orleans led 57-47 at intermission, but Cleveland won the second half by a 60-45 margin.

The Pelicans, who finished 21-9 against the Eastern Conference this season, have only six games remaining in the regular season, with Sunday’s a critical one against close-in-the-standings Oklahoma City.

New Orleans will enter a busy Easter around the NBA in eighth place in the West, but only one game behind fourth-place San Antonio (44-32). Only half of a game behind the Thunder (44-33), a win Sunday would guarantee that the Pelicans climb at least two spots in the standings, partly because a Utah-Minnesota matchup ensures that either the seventh-place Jazz or fifth-place Timberwolves will lose that day. Incredibly, only three games separate the No. 4 Spurs and No. 10 Nuggets (41-35), with only six games remaining for those teams and 12 days left in the regular season.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jrue Holiday’s tough running layup misfired, allowing Cleveland to grab the rebound with 8 seconds left, leading by four. Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith sank one of two free throws to make it 107-102. Holiday previously had a chance to tie the game with a deep three-point attempt, but the shot hit the back of the rim, forcing New Orleans to foul Cleveland on the latter’s defensive rebound.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Holiday kept New Orleans in the game in the fourth quarter, scoring repeatedly by getting into the lane for layups and floaters. He finished Friday’s game with 25 points on very efficient 12/18 shooting. Meanwhile, reserve forward Nikola Mirotic had been struggling to find his shooting touch recently, but enjoyed a breakout game by scoring 20 points on 8/13 shooting (4/7 from three-point range). Mirotic’s offensive performance was a big reason the Pelicans won the second quarter 28-18 and later grabbed a lead of 71-58 midway through the third period. Mirotic came off the bench to open the game, but was on the floor to start the second half.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“Early in the game we gave up multiple easy plays, not getting back. We kind of gave it away.” – Anthony Davis on how transition defense negatively impacted the game for New Orleans. Cleveland seemed intent on pushing the ball back at New Orleans, even after Pelicans made baskets, a strategy they haven’t seen very often this season

“Of course I have to play better. If I make half of those shots I missed, we probably wouldn’t even be in that situation. It’s on me. But collectively as a team, we did a good job on both ends of floor.” – Davis shouldering responsibility for Friday’s defeat, after he struggled to a 6/19 night from the field and scored 16 points

“We had a couple rebounds that we had to have (in the fourth quarter) that didn’t go our way. You have to do the right things to be able to finish games and I thought we put ourselves in a really good situation and had an opportunity to maybe steal a game here, but you have to do the right things in order to finish it. We just didn’t quite make the plays to do it.” – Alvin Gentry on how the game got away from New Orleans late

BY THE NUMBERS

49-43: New Orleans bench scoring advantage. It was a good night for both teams’ second units; Jordan Clarkson was extremely valuable for Cleveland, supplying 23 points (including 4/4 three-point accuracy).

+15: Plus-minus for Pelicans reserve big Cheick Diallo, whose activity in his 11 minutes on the floor helped spark the visitors.

867: Consecutive games for LeBron James with double-digit points, setting the all-time NBA record as he surpassed Michael Jordan.