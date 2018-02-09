Postgame recap: 76ers 100, Pelicans 82

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 09, 2018

76ers (27-25), Pelicans (28-26)

PHILADELPHIA – A day after their NFL neighbors celebrated the first Super Bowl title in the city’s history with a parade, the Philadelphia 76ers played some inspired basketball Friday, dominating New Orleans from start to finish in a one-sided victory. The 76ers jumped out to a 23-4 first-quarter lead, still led by 15 at halftime, and shut down the Pelicans in the third quarter, holding the visitors to just 11 points in the period. New Orleans tallied a season low in points, with the previous poorest output being 91 on opening night in Memphis.

The Pelicans altered their starting lineup by moving DeAndre Liggins to small forward, but still began slowly in both halves. New Orleans shot just 34.7 percent from the field, also a season low, and dropped to 1-5 since the season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Philadelphia went on another big run in the third quarter, putting New Orleans away by taking a 30-point lead with under two minutes remaining in the period. Joel Embiid made it 82-52 with an uncontested dunk off a feed from Justin Anderson.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bright spots were few and far between for New Orleans, but while moving to the second unit Friday after starting previously this season, Rajon Rondo handed out 10 assists. The Pelicans were minus-1 with Rondo on the floor, which was tough for any individual Pelican to do on this night.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“I didn’t think we started the game off with the intensity level we were going to need to have against this team. Offensively we didn’t have any kind of flow, any kind of rhythm, anything.” – Alvin Gentry on the opening minutes setting the tone for a loss

“They played, especially in the beginning, very well. We were missing a lot of shots, a lot of good leads. They good their lead very fast, almost by 20 points. At some point in the second quarter we got back, but they made a run at us again… today was not our day, on both sides, offensively and defensively.” – Nikola Mirotic on the loss, in his third game with New Orleans

BY THE NUMBERS

9/30: Combined shooting from the field for Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday. The Pelicans will have a tiny margin for error when their top two remaining scorers without Cousins struggle that much.

60-25: Philadelphia total scoring advantage in the first and third quarters.

Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 2-9-18

Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic recaps tonight's road game vs the Philadelphia 76ers

Game 55: Pelicans at 76ers 2/9/18

Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 2-9-18
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 2-9-18

Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic recaps tonight's road game vs the Philadelphia 76ers
Feb 9, 2018  |  02:06
Pelicans Highlights vs. 76ers 2-9-18
Pelicans Highlights vs. 76ers 2-9-18

The Pelicans fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 100-82. Ian Clark led all Pelicans with 15 points.
Feb 9, 2018  |  02:57
Ian Clark with 15 pts in the 4th vs. 76ers
Ian Clark with 15 pts in the 4th vs. 76ers

Ian Clark caught fire a bit too late with 15 points in the 4th quarter
Feb 9, 2018  |  00:50
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-9-18
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-9-18

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's road game vs the Philadelphia 76ers
Feb 9, 2018  |  03:32
Okafor goes high for the block
Okafor goes high for the block

Emeka Okafor up top for the block
Feb 9, 2018  |  00:14
Mirotic with the putback
Mirotic with the putback

Mirotic gets good position in the paint and times the putback perfectly
Feb 9, 2018  |  00:17
Anthony Davis with the hammer
Anthony Davis with the hammer

Mirotic finds AD for the strong finish
Feb 9, 2018  |  00:17
Rondo to Davis for the dunk
Rondo to Davis for the dunk

Rajon Rondo penetrates and dishes a quick one to AD for the dunk
Feb 9, 2018  |  00:17
Mirotic with 8 points in less than 2 minutes
Mirotic with 8 points in less than 2 minutes

Nikola Mirotic had a dunk and a couple of quick 3s to keep the game within reach
Feb 9, 2018  |  00:27
Anthony Davis with the pretty And-1
Anthony Davis with the pretty And-1

Anthony Davis takes the contact and floats in a beautiful shot.
Feb 9, 2018  |  00:20

