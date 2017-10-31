Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of October 30

October 31, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home this Wednesday (11/1). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then go on the road to face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday (11/3). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. CST. The Pelicans face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night (11/4). The game will be aired on Fox Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 758(SD) & 1758(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – 11/1: Channel 444(SD) & 9514(HD), 11/3: Channel 447(SD) & 9517(HD), 11/4: Channel 441(SD) & 9579(HD)





For more information about our TV and radio broadcast options, CLICK HERE