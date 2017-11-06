Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of November 6

November 6, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Tuesday (11/7). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Thursday (11/9) to complete a four game road trip. The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then return home to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night (11/11). The game will be aired on Fox Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 758(SD) & 1758(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – 11/7: Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD), 11/9: Channel 441(SD) & 9579(HD), 11/11: Channel 448(SD) & 9518(HD)





For more information about our TV and radio broadcast options, CLICK HERE