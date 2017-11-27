Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of November 27

November 27, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (11/29). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then travel to Utah to face the Jazz on Friday (12/1). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Saturday night (12/2). Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (11/29) Channel 447(SD) & 9517(HD); (12/1) Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD); (12/2) Channel 444(SD) & 9514(HD)

