Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of November 13
November 13, 2017
NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday (11/13). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday (11/15). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Friday night (11/17). The game will be aired on ESPN. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. CST.
Fox Sports New Orleans
Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)
DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)
AT&T U-Verse – Channel 758(SD) & 1758(HD)
Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)
DISH Network – 11/13: Channel 446(SD) & 9516(HD), 11/15: Channel 446(SD) & 9516(HD)
ESPN
Cox – Channel 35(SD) & 1035(HD)
DirecTV – Channel 206(HD)
AT&T U-Verse – Channel 602(SD) & 1602(HD)
Charter – Channel 35(HD)
DISH Network – Channel 140(HD)
For more information about our TV and radio broadcast options, CLICK HERE