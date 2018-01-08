Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of January 8

January 8, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday (1/8). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Wednesday (1/10). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans return home on Friday (1/12) for a match-up against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (1/8) Channel 441(SD) & 9579(HD); (1/10) Channel 440(SD) & 9514(HD); (1/12) Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD)

For more information about our TV and radio broadcast options, CLICK HERE