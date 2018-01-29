Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of January 29

January 29, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday (1/30). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Friday (2/2). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. CST. On Saturday (2/3), the Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (1/30) Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD); (2/2) Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD); (2/3) Channel 446(SD) & 9516(HD)

For more information, please contact Jordy Spitale from the Pelicans Communications Department at (504) 731-1894.