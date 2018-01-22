Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of January 22

January 22, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday (1/22). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Wednesday (1/24). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans return home on Friday (1/26) for a match-up against the Houston Rockets. The game will be aired on ESPN. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. On Sunday (1/28), the Pelicans face the Los Angeles Clippers. The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (1/22) Channel 443(SD) & 9581(HD); (1/24) Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD); (1/28) Channel 443(SD) & 9581(HD)

ESPN

Cox – Channel 35(SD) & 1035(HD)DirecTV – Channel 206(HD)AT&T U-Verse – Channel 602(HD)DISH Network – Channel 140(HD)

