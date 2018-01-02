Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of January 1

January 2, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday (1/3). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday (1/6). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (1/3) Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD); (1/6) Channel 444(SD) & 9514(HD)

For more information about our TV and radio broadcast options, CLICK HERE