Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of February 26

Week of February 26, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday (2/26). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Wednesday (2/28). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday (3/4). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (2/26) Channel 444(SD) & 9514(HD); (2/28) Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD)

For more information, please contact Jordy Spitale from the Pelicans Communications Department at (504) 731-1894.