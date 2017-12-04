Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of December 4

December 4, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday (12/4). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST.

The Pelicans then match-up against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday (12/6). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST.

The Pelicans then take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night (12/8). Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST.

The Pelicans finish their four-game home stretch against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday (12/10). Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (12/4) Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD); (12/6) Channel 447(SD) & 9517(HD); (12/8) Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD); (12/10) Channel 443(SD) & 9581(HD)

For more information about our TV and radio broadcast options, CLICK HERE