Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of December 18

December 11, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday (12/19). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then match-up against the Orlando Magic on Friday (12/22). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then take on the Miami Heat on Saturday night (12/23). Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (12/19) Channel 444(SD) & 9514(HD); (12/22) Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD); (12/23) Channel 448(SD) & 9518(HD)

For more information about our TV and radio broadcast options, CLICK HERE