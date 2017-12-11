Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of December 11

December 11, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Houston Rockets on Monday (12/11). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans and NBA TV. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then match-up against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday (12/13). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night (12/15). Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 758(SD) & 1758(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – 12/11: Channel 443(SD) & 9581(HD), 12/13: Channel 444(SD) & 9514(HD), 12/15: Channel 444(SD) & 9514(HD)

NBATV

Cox – Channel 325(SD) & 1325(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 216(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 632(SD) & 1632(HD)

DISH Network – Channel 156(HD)

