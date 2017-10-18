Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: October 18-22

October 18, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will tip off the 2017-18 season in Memphis, taking on the Grizzlies (10/18). This Southwest Division matchup will be aired on Fox Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 758(SD) & 1758(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – Channel 444(SD) & 9514(HD)

The Pelicans home opener against the Golden State Warriors (10/20) will be aired on Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. CST.

ESPN

Cox – Channel 35(SD) & 1035(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 206(HD)

DISH Network – Channel 140(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 602(HD)

The Pelicans travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on a Sunday night (10/22). The game will be aired on Fox Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. CST.

