Pelicans-Warriors remaining dates for West semifinal series announced

OAKLAND – When the New Orleans Pelicans traveled across the country Thursday in advance of their second-round series vs. Golden State, they weren’t sure exactly how many days they needed to pack for on their trip to the Bay Area. Since the NBA had yet to announce when Game 2 of the series would be, the Pelicans booked a six-night stay at their hotel, but that was tentative.

Late Friday night (early Saturday morning in most of the country), New Orleans and Golden State finally learned the remaining dates for their Western Conference semifinal matchup. After tipping off Game 1 on Saturday in Oracle Arena, the clubs will play Game 2 on Tuesday (TNT, 9:30 p.m. Central). The Pelicans will host Game 3 on Friday (ESPN, 7 p.m. or 8:30 p.m., depending on the result of the Milwaukee-Boston Game 7), then Game 4 on Sunday, May 4, in a rare ABC game in the Smoothie King Center (2:30 p.m.).

If necessary, Games 5 through 7 have been scheduled for May 8, 10 and 13/14 (the latter specific date also depends on the outcome of Milwaukee-Boston Game 7, of all things). Tip-off times for all three of those games are to be determined.