Pelicans want to stick with what’s been working during second lengthy win streak of 2017-18

OAKLAND – Given the caliber of opponent and what’s at stake when New Orleans plays in its first Western Conference semifinal game in a decade Saturday, you might think the Pelicans will be tempted to come up with some inventive new scheme to combat Golden State. That couldn’t be further from the plan, according to head coach Alvin Gentry.

“We’ve got to play our game,” Gentry said after Friday’s practice in Oracle Arena. “What our game is, is to play fast-paced basketball. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, that’s when we play our best, pushing the basketball and getting in the open court.”

There’s no debate that the formula the Pelicans have relied on recently doesn’t need many tweaks. For the second time in two-plus months, New Orleans has put together an extended winning streak, collecting nine consecutive victories, including a 4-0 first-round sweep of Portland (NOLA tied a franchise record by reeling off 10 wins in a row spanning February and March). The third triumph on the active nine-game run took place in Oracle Arena on April 7, when the Pelicans posted a 126-120 victory. They have not lost a game since an April 1 home defeat to Oklahoma City.

Through the first round of the NBA playoffs, New Orleans has carried over its late-regular season excellence, ranking No. 1 among the 16 postseason qualifiers in offensive efficiency (114.7) while becoming the only squad to sweep this spring. The Pelicans are also fifth in defensive efficiency (104.3), giving them a net rating second only to the Warriors. In the small sample of a handful of playoff games, these squads have played very similarly in several categories, with both also ranking in the top five in pace and assist percentage.

“It’s an opportunity for us to play against a really good team,” Gentry said. “It gives us an opportunity to compete at the highest level. Our guys are excited about it. We have a ton of respect for the Warriors and what they’ve accomplished the last four years, but we also know we can compete against them, and that’s got to be our goal. We understand that and have the confidence to go out and do that.”

“We know that we can beat them,” five-time All-Star Anthony Davis said. “We’ve done it in the regular season. And we’ve been in every game that we lost. We know we’re a good matchup against these guys. We have a lot of confidence in ourselves.”

Nothing builds confidence like winning, which New Orleans has now done at a high level for nearly a three-month span. The Pelicans were 28-26 at one stage of the regular season, but proceeded to go 24-8 since, highlighted by the April 7 win at Golden State and the thorough domination of Portland in Round 1.

After nearly a full week between playoff games due to the quick elimination of the Trail Blazers, the Pelicans are eager to get back into game action.

“We’re excited to play,” Davis said. “Excited to play in this arena. It’s going to be a fun series. We’re just happy to be back on the floor and line up (Saturday for Game 1).”