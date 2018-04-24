Pelicans trying to make the most of extended break between playoff rounds

New Orleans players can lean on the advice of Rajon Rondo and his 100 games of NBA postseason experience in all types of situations, but the 12-year veteran point guard can’t help the Pelicans much in terms of dealing with a week-plus of rest between playoff games. Rondo noted after practice Tuesday that he hasn’t been part of a sweep during his career – even his 2008 champion Celtics needed seven games in a first-round series vs. upset-minded Atlanta.

With New Orleans capping a sweep over Portland on Saturday, the Pelicans still aren’t sure when they will begin their Western Conference semifinal series, but it won’t be at least until Saturday. In the other half of the bracket, second-seeded Golden State holds a 3-1 lead over No. 7 San Antonio, with a chance to wrap it up at home against the Spurs on Tuesday night. In the meantime, New Orleans will continue to practice in the Oschner Sports Performance Center and prepare to travel to Golden State later this week, or remain in the Crescent City to host San Antonio in Game 1 (the Spurs would need to pull off an unprecedented comeback from an 0-3 deficit). Either way, the Pelicans expect to be an underdog against one of the NBA’s most successful franchises of this decade.

“I’m sure whoever we play, we’ll be an underdog again,” third-year coach Alvin Gentry said. “None of that matters to the guys in the locker room or the coaches. We’re going to prepare like we can be successful, no matter who we play.”

“I don’t care what people say,” Anthony Davis said. “We know what we’re capable of. We’re a great team who deserves to be here.”

It was mentioned to Gentry on Tuesday that many NBA analysts will say that the Pelicans are “playing with house money” at this stage of the postseason, that anything they achieve beyond the sweep of Portland is gravy. Gentry disagreed, noting that New Orleans players and coaches believe they are capable of advancing deeper into the playoffs, and aren’t taking for granted the rare opportunity to be among the NBA’s final eight teams still alive. It’s the franchise’s first trip to the West semis since the then-Hornets did so 10 years ago.

“I know we’re not satisfied with anything we’ve done yet,” Gentry said. “There is a great opportunity out there for us. We have an opportunity to play the world champs, or San Antonio. Either one of those teams has a championship pedigree written all over them. Our goal would be to compete at that level and see what would happen. We’re not just happy with where we are right now and that’s it. You don’t get this opportunity very often.”