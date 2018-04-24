Pelicans Statement on Playoff Ticket Pre-Sale

April 24, 2018

Yesterday, the New Orleans Pelicans ticket office launched a playoff ticket pre-sale event in which a single passcode was distributed to full season ticket holders who opted into purchasing their season tickets for the playoffs, providing them early access to purchase up to four additional playoff tickets for each home game during the Western Conference Semifinals. The Pelicans policy, designed to reward and protect our most loyal fans, provides a tiered presale system in which tickets are offered to full season ticket holders, followed by half season and 12-game plan holders and then, as available, Pelicans Insider subscribers. The passcode provided to full season ticket holders was subsequently shared with individuals who were not authorized to access the pre-sale benefits, which resulted in the sale of approximately 2,500 tickets per game that should have been made available to our plan and Insider fans before being made available to the public.

While this same password procedure has been used in the past without incident, the unprecedented demand for playoff tickets resulted in tickets being purchased by non-season ticket or partial season ticket holders. With the help of Ticketmaster, the Pelicans quickly identified the individuals who were not authorized to use the passcode for pre-sale and have voided those ticket purchases. We have made every attempt to communicate this action, and apologize to, those purchasers. We have also communicated with secondary ticket providers to inform them of the issue so that they may help facilitate refunds for voided tickets sold on their respective platforms.

Tomorrow morning, the pre-sale will continue for Pelicans half-season, 12-game plan accounts and Pelicans Insider members. A unique one-time only passcode will be distributed to half-season and 12-game plan account holders, which will allow them the opportunity to purchase up to four tickets for the Western Conference Semifinals before tickets go on-sale to the general public.

The Pelicans sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this may have caused. We are thrilled that the successes of our team has generated this unprecedented demand for tickets to our upcoming games. Our top priority is protecting our loyal and valued ticket holders and account members