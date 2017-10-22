Pelicans Sign Jameer Nelson

October 22, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the team has signed guard Jameer Nelson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nelson, 6-0, 190, most recently played for the Denver Nuggets. In 148 games (59 starts) from 2014-17, Nelson averaged 8.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds. Last season, Nelson averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27.3 minutes over 75 games for Denver.

A 13-year NBA veteran, Nelson has appeared in 828 career regular season games (639 starts) with Orlando, Dallas, Boston and Denver, holding career averages of 11.7 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 28.4 minutes per game. Additionally, Nelson has appeared in 44 career postseason games, averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals. During the 2008-09 season, Nelson helped the Orlando Magic reach the NBA Finals.

Selected 20th overall by Denver in the 2004 NBA Draft out of St. Joseph’s (PA), Nelson was named an All-Star in 2009, averaging a career-best 16.7 points, 5.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Nelson will be available for New Orleans’ game tonight at the STAPLES Center against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a subsequent move, the Pelicans announced the team has waived guard Jordan Crawford. In two games for New Orleans this season, Crawford, 6-4, 195, has averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes.