Pelicans sign Emeka Okafor to 10-day contract

February 3, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent forward/center Emeka Okafor (eh-MEK-ah OH-ka-for) to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Most recently, Okafor, 6-10, 252, appeared in 26 games for the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League, averaging 6.8 points on .612 shooting from the floor, 8.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks. This will be Okafor’s second stint with New Orleans, having appeared in 181 regular season games with the organization from 2009-12, averaging 10.3 points on .547 shooting from the field, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 30.0 minutes per contest.

Originally drafted with the second overall pick by Charlotte in the 2004 NBA Draft out of the University of Connecticut, Okafor has appeared in 590 career regular season games with Charlotte, New Orleans and Washington, holding averages of 12.3 points on .512 shooting from the floor, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 31.7 minutes.

Okafor will wear #50 and be available for the Pelicans’ game tonight in Minneapolis against the Timberwolves. New Orleans’ roster currently stands at 16, including two two-way players (Charles Cooke and Mike James).