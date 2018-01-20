Pelicans sign DeAndre Liggins to second 10-day contract

January 20, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard DeAndre Liggins to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Liggins, 6-6, 209, who was signed to his first 10-day contract with New Orleans on Jan. 10, has appeared in one game with the Pelicans, logging 11 minutes and recording four points, one rebound and one assist.

New Orleans’ roster currently stands at 18.