Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: With playoff berth sealed, New Orleans focuses on key Game 82 vs. Spurs

There will be various games around the NBA this evening in which neither team has much to play for, with a playoff seed or a trip to the lottery already cemented. On the other hand, there are a handful of Wednesday matchups such as San Antonio-New Orleans, which will have a significant impact on seeding and the Round 1 opponents for both squads.

A mind-numbing series of possibilities still exit for the Pelicans in terms of their playoff details, but one thing is clear: If they beat the Spurs, they will wind up as a No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the Western Conference postseason field. If they lose, they’ll drop to No. 7 or No. 8, which means a visit to either Houston or Golden State for a Game 1 this weekend.

Although the Pelicans are pleased to be playoff-bound for the first time since 2015, they know that Wednesday’s game carries major ramifications.

“It was good for us, but we still knew we had work to do,” Pelicans five-time All-Star Anthony Davis said at Wednesday’s shootaround of clinching a playoff berth in Los Angeles. “We still had one game left. Our biggest focus is trying to focus on this game, then worry about that when this game is over. Once tonight is over, all the seeding and stuff (will be finalized). It’s going to be a tough game for us, deciding tiebreakers and all that stuff.”

Other notes from shootaround at the Smoothie King Center:

Davis, when asked about the Pelicans reaching the ’15 playoffs in a similar situation, hosting San Antonio in Game 82 of the season: “It was a fun game. Tonight’s going to be another fun game, two teams battling for seeding. We want to make sure we do everything we can to come out on top.” …

Jrue Holiday on Pelicans making playoffs, then switching to his focus on tonight’s game: “It’s huge, especially with everything going on. We have a great chance to do a lot of great things. We’ve just got to take it a game at a time. Once we know who we’re playing, we’ll take it from there.” …

As he’s known to do when the subject turns to some of the intangible aspects of basketball, point guard Rajon Rondo provided tremendous insight this morning on a few reasons why New Orleans has been successful this season. Rondo pointed partly to the team’s improved in-season chemistry, saying the Pelicans became a tighter team as the campaign progressed.

“The unselfishness,” Rondo said of where New Orleans has made strides. “I think we’re rooting for the next man beside us. Early in the season, I couldn’t really say that for this team. But now, it seems like guys are happy for one another, genuinely. Regardless of whether guys are playing bad or playing great, when we come in that locker room, if we got a ‘W’, everyone has the same mindset, the same joy for each other.”