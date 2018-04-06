Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Pelicans need to be ‘on guard’ against Suns team with nothing to lose

PHOENIX – Familiar names such as Devin Booker and T.J. Warren have been replaced by a cast of mostly unproven, inexperienced types. But for New Orleans, that certainly doesn’t mean it would be wise to let its guard down Friday, when the Pelicans (44-34) face the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. It’s a critical game in the desert, with seventh-place New Orleans moving up to fifth or sixth with a win, but potentially dropping to ninth if it is beaten by Phoenix.

“I think you’ve got to be even more on guard, because they’re unpredictable, and you know they’re going to play hard and fight,” said Pelicans guard E’Twaun Moore of the Suns, who have an extremely lengthy injury list that includes Booker and Warren. “We’ve got to be even more ready and do what we do best, and match their energy.”

New Orleans would be wise to follow its Wednesday blueprint in exact detail, after pounding Memphis – another Western Conference team that is playing out the string and has fallen victim to widespread key injuries. The Pelicans jumped on the Grizzlies from the get-go, en route to a 123-95 win that was their biggest margin of victory in 2017-18.

“We just came out very aggressive on both ends, offense and defense,” Moore said of the Memphis win. “We played with a lot of energy. Those were big keys to us winning.”

Other notes from Friday’s shootaround in Arizona:

Combo guard Jordan Crawford was officially re-signed Thursday and joined the Pelicans at shootaround. He played in two regular season games for New Orleans back in October, before he was released due to a roster crunch.

Crawford, who has a wide range of basketball experiences, including playing in China, said no situation he’s been in previously is quite like this – signing with a team with only four games remaining in a regular season, all of them potentially critical.

“Can’t compare this. This is going to be good for the storybook,” Crawford said, smiling, referring to his eventful playing career in the NBA and elsewhere. “The weirdest thing about it is there are only four games left, and how important each game is. That’s what was the most exciting about the call, knowing that they’re adding me to hopefully get a playoff run. That was dope to see.” …

Moore, asked how much the multitude of playoff scenarios revolving around the team might enter into Pelicans players’ minds right now: “Going into the game, no, we just try to focus on the game. But in the back of our heads, we know every game is important. We know we’ve got to almost win every game, just to make the playoffs. So we have to come out with a sense of urgency.” …

Crawford noted that New Orleans has changed its style of play significantly since he was on the roster early in the regular season. The current up-tempo approach fits his offensive game even better than what the Pelicans were running back in the fall.

“It was disappointing (individually) watching the way they played when I wasn’t (on the team),” Crawford said of missing out on the chance to be part of a fast-breaking approach. “Seeing the pace, they were like the fastest-paced team in the league.”