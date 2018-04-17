Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: NOLA would love to see repeat performances from Nikola Mirotic, help defense

PORTLAND – New Orleans rookie and two-way contract signee Charles Cooke only logged a total of 38 minutes in 13 regular season games, and he may not see playing time during the postseason. Yet the University of Dayton product still found a way to contribute to his team Tuesday in Portland, when he was sent to a local store to buy an electric razor for forward Nikola Mirotic.

That may seem like an odd priority for a New Orleans team as it prepared for tonight’s Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, but Mirotic has been a completely different player since shaving his beard early this month. He continued his excellent stretch sans facial hair Saturday, dropping in 16 points, including four three-pointers, in a 97-95 win.

“Because I forgot (to bring) my (shaving) machine, Charles is on the way to buy a new one,” Mirotic said after this morning’s shootaround, with his stubble starting to get too thick for he or his teammates’ liking. “(Anthony Davis) and Jrue (Holiday) sent him to the pharmacy. So I’ll be ready to go for tonight. It’s an electric razor; I don’t like the manual one.”

Mirotic noted that Cooke’s errand was simply part of his responsibilities as an NBA rookie: “Of course, he’s a rookie. He needs to work a little bit. They’re making him work really hard here, which is good.”

Some Portland media members have suggested over the past few days that the Trail Blazers know they won’t be able to reasonably contain Davis – he scored 35 points in Game 1 – so their focus will be to try to limit the other Pelicans. During New Orleans’ active six-game winning streak, however, that has been no simple task, with Mirotic averaging 24.2 points, Rajon Rondo activating “Playoff Rondo” mode and Jrue Holiday continuing to be a force at both ends of the floor. Davis, Holiday and Mirotic combined to score 72 points Saturday. Though Mirotic struggled in the most recent regular season matchup vs. Portland on March 27, Davis and Holiday poured in 36 and 21 points, respectively. In the three full games Davis has faced the Trail Blazers in ’17-18, he’s scored at least 35 points each time.

Other notes from Tuesday’s shootaround at the Moda Center:

There’s been talk in the Rose City and nationally that Portland’s poor shooting performance in Game 1 was a fluke, that the hosts got plenty of open shots, but just didn’t make them. Of course, it’s eminently possible that’s the case and Portland will have a big offensive night Tuesday to break out of a recent dry spell, but the Blazers have not shot well vs. the Pelicans in any of the five matchups of ’17-18. Portland’s shooting percentages from the field (in reverse chronological order) against New Orleans across the five games have been just 37.8, 41.9, 44.6, 44.8 and 37.5.

“I think our team defense against them has been really good,” Pelicans starting small forward E’Twaun Moore said. “Staying close to their guards, and everyone pulling in and helping each other. Us being cohesive as a unit, being on the same page, is big against them.” …

New Orleans blocked 12 of Portland’s 61 missed shots Saturday, another factor behind why the Blazers shot such a low percentage from the field. While the Pelicans are accustomed to seeing elite shot-blocker Davis swat away opponents, Mirotic matched the five-time All-Star with four rejections in Game 1. It was one shy of Mirotic’s season high of five at Brooklyn on Feb. 10.

“I said to myself, don’t worry about (offense), especially because I knew my team needed me defensively,” Mirotic said, when asked to explain what led to his four blocks. “So I wanted to step up there. I knew I needed to rebound and guard the pick-and-roll. I thought they were probably going to attack me. I was really focused on trying to be capable of guarding the pick-and-roll and low-post situation. It was a really good day for me and the team too.” …

New Orleans players know Portland is likely to make some adjustments Tuesday and is capable of playing much better than in Game 1. The Pelicans, too, can clean up several areas, including reducing turnovers (15 in Game 1, leading to 23 Portland points) and boxing out better on defense (15 offensive rebounds for Blazers in Game 1, resulting in 21 second-chance points).

“We know that today’s going to be different,” Mirotic said. “They’re going to try to be much more aggressive, but we are going to be focused and try to set a tone from the beginning, play with much more physicality than the first game. Try to play our game.”