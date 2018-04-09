Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans visits Clippers, one step away from locking up playoff berth

LOS ANGELES – New Orleans TV play-by-play broadcaster Joel Meyers accurately described it on-air as “the biggest win of the season,” but Pelicans players weren’t in an overly celebratory mood when the buzzer sounded Saturday at Golden State. They knew there was more work to do.

“We’re still not in the playoffs. What are we celebrating?” Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo said this morning at shootaround of his team’s reaction to the quality road victory. “We did what we were supposed to do. Regardless of what people thought, we came out on a back-to-back, played hard, played the defending champs. With or without (Stephen) Curry, they’re still a great team. (Kevin) Durant had 41, 10 and eight, or something like that. So we dodged definitely a big bullet. But at the same time, we’re a confident team. We think we can beat any team that you put against us, as long as we go out there and play together.”

New Orleans (46-34) can put one of the finishing touches on a superb second half of the 2017-18 regular season Monday, aware that a win over the Clippers (42-38) would push the Pelicans into the NBA playoffs for the first time in three years. There are a multitude of scenarios that will dictate how the exact Western Conference playoff field is filled out, but New Orleans has played itself into a position where a 2-0 close (it hosts San Antonio on Wednesday) guarantees no worse than a No. 6 seed. The Pelicans still have a chance for homecourt advantage in the first round of the postseason, but they would need to win out and have Utah (47-33) lose both of its final games in order to jump ahead of the currently fourth-place Jazz. Although New Orleans is in fifth right now and seemingly can’t drop from there if it wins the next two games, there is a scenario of a three-way tie at 48-34 with Utah and Oklahoma City (46-34 entering Monday) that would dip the Pelicans to sixth.

Other notes from shootaround at Staples Center:

Nikola Mirotic is averaging 28.0 points per game over the past three contests – coinciding with him getting rid of his beard – and has connected on 14 three-pointers during that stretch. His offense has been a critical factor behind New Orleans getting three hugely important victories.

“He’s playing better, with a lot more confidence,” Rondo said of Mirotic, also a teammate when the two played for Chicago last season. “What I like most is he’s not just settling for the three; he’s getting it done in the paint as well, and cutting without the ball. He’s setting great picks, which is getting him open as well.”

Solomon Hill noted that Mirotic has shown no hesitation to fire, even if he’s gone through periods since his February acquisition where he’s been in a shooting slump.

“That’s one thing that’s really dope about him,” Hill said. “The same shot he’s going to shoot from damn near halfcourt is the same shot he’s going to shoot even if he’s having a bad game. That’s what allows him to get hot, he feels like every shot is going in. He plays that way every single game. That allows him to have these past couple games. Hopefully if he stays hot, we can ride him out right to the Finals.” …

A notable advantage New Orleans has had lately in some games has come in the turnover department, with the Pelicans forcing the other team to commit miscues, while the Pelicans have reduced their own mistakes significantly since the All-Star break. That edge was evident again Saturday, when New Orleans won the forced-turnover battle with Golden State 17-8. In addition, Rondo and Jrue Holiday both came up with vital steals in the final two minutes.

“We’re taking pride in defense,” Rondo said. “We know defense is going to win a championship; it’s not going to be offensively. During this stretch of games where we have to get stops, we take pride and do the best we can, as far as communicating with one another and playing off one another on both ends.”

“That’s why we have the guys we have,” Hill said. “One thing that was huge with Rondo, Gary Payton put him on his top five defensive players. We have guys who can sit down and guard, and are highly regarded. We’ve just got to keeping doing that, and take care of the ball at the other end.” …

The Clippers’ injury report for Monday is extensive, with seven players already ruled out, including recent additions to the DNP list Lou Williams and Austin Rivers. Williams and Rivers logged 31 and 39 minutes, respectively, Saturday vs. Denver, but will not be available tonight for Los Angeles. Already on the scratch rundown were Danilo Gallinari, Avery Bradley, Patrick Beverley, as well as rookies Milos Teodosic and Jawun Evans.