Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans, Jrue Holiday excelling this season in crunch-time moments

SAN ANTONIO – It’s frequently said that there’s no rhyme or reason to how often an NBA team wins close games, that the law of averages dictates that over an extended period, a squad will generally succeed about 50 percent of the time in “coin-flip games” that could go either way. Well, the 2017-18 New Orleans Pelicans appear intent on defying that theory.

New Orleans (39-28) enters Thursday’s Southwest Division matchup at San Antonio (38-30) having won nine consecutive games that were decided by five points or less (or in overtime). Dating back to Jan. 1, the Pelicans are 12-2 in those situations, one of the primary reasons they’ve been able to morph from fringe playoff hopeful to in contention for a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

By just about any statistical measurement – and NBA.com’s “crunch-time data” section has plenty of them – Jrue Holiday has been the most clutch player in the league since the calendar flipped to 2018. In the segments of games NBA.com considers clutch time, Holiday has led the NBA since Jan. 1 with 36 made field goals. Among all players who’ve made at least 15 hoops in the final five minutes of games that were within five points on the scoreboard, he’s also shot the best percentage from the field (60.0). Dating back to the beginning of the regular season, Holiday is fifth in the NBA in clutch-time field goals, going 44 of 87 (Anthony Davis is sixth with 39 makes in 77 attempts). The only players ahead of Holiday on that list are a who’s who of great offensive players, including LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan.

Asked whether he takes pride in being praised lately as one of the NBA’s top players late in fourth quarters this season, Holiday said at Thursday’s AT&T Center shootaround, “That’s my first time hearing it. It’s a blessing and an honor for people to recognize that or even to see that, but I’m just here to win games, if I’m making the play or somebody else is making the play. Basketball players want to impact the game from whatever position, so that’s what I’m out here to do.”

Just 15 days ago in the same arena, New Orleans provided another example of its knack for delivering with the outcome was hanging in the balance. The Pelicans posted a 121-116 road victory over the Spurs, partly due to big shots in the final minutes by Holiday, Davis and E’Twaun Moore. In Tuesday’s 119-115 home win vs. Charlotte, Holiday produced 10 points in the final few minutes.

“It’s what he gets paid to do,” Pelicans reserve guard Ian Clark said of Holiday’s penchant for game-deciding plays recently. “We all know we have the confidence in him that he can make those shots, and we want him to take them. He’s comfortable now knowing that the coaching staff and teammates have his back.”

Holiday and Clark also pointed to the team’s chemistry as a factor in being able to remain poised and productive, regardless of the game situation.

“It’s big, especially down the stretch, how we believe in each other, and the shooters we have on the court, whether it’s Niko (Mirotic) or Darius (Miller), Ian,” Holiday said. “Everybody on the court feels that confidence in one another. If you make a shot or miss a shot, we stay even-keeled. That’s the biggest part.”

“I think it’s part of us having a group that’s together, and we’re finally comfortable playing with each other,” Clark said. “When you know where your shots are going to come from, it makes it easier to lock in and make those shots, or be comfortable making a play. I think the coaching staff has done a good job, especially now when we have a set rotation, of having guys knowing when they are going to be in the game, and who they are going to be in the game with. It makes it easier.”

Other notes from Thursday’s shootaround in Texas:

New Orleans has not finished a regular season ahead of San Antonio in the standings since 2007-08, but the Pelicans could go a long way toward doing so Thursday with a road win. They are 1.5 games ahead of the Spurs entering the third head-to-head meeting of 2017-18; with a victory that gap would increase to 2.5 and the Pelicans would also clinch the tiebreaker (they lead the season series 2-0). The division counterparts also play each other April 11 in New Orleans, the final game of the regular season for both. …

New Orleans signed point guard Larry Drew II to a 10-day contract this morning. The 28-year-old has one obvious connection to the Pelicans, having been a key part of their 2015 summer league team that put up gaudy offensive numbers and reached the semifinals of the Las Vegas tournament, the best NOLA has ever done in the desert. He had been playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League.