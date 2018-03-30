Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans, Cleveland feature strikingly different looks in second meeting of ’17-18

CLEVELAND – It’s one of New Orleans’ most notable victories of the 2017-18 season – a 22-point rout of the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions – but it happened so long ago, the two teams are now nearly unrecognizable. The Pelicans (43-32) will look to sweep their season series from Cleveland on Friday in a nationally-televised game on ESPN, but they probably won’t take much from the Oct. 28 matchup. Just over five months later, a total of nine players who appeared in that 123-101 final are no longer on the Cleveland and New Orleans rosters, including Dwyane Wade. That nine-man list doesn’t even count DeMarcus Cousins, who rang up a triple-double against the Cavs, with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but is out for the season due to injury.

“I think (Cleveland) might’ve even had a separate team at that point,” said a laughing New Orleans center Emeka Okafor, who didn’t join the Pelicans himself until February. “At this point, teams are playing differently anyway. In these final seven (games), we’ve just got to come with it.”

New Orleans players have frequently said that it’s felt like playoff-type stakes on the court over the past several weeks, but the importance of each game continues to increase, with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Western Conference standings are so tight that New Orleans could finish Friday evening anywhere from fourth place (with a win and an Oklahoma City loss) all the way down to eighth (with a loss and wins by Minnesota and Utah).

Other notes from Friday’s shootaround at Quicken Loans Arena:

Signed to a second 10-day contract, Pelicans reserve point guard Larry Drew II will try to prevail over a familiar face Friday – his father, Larry. The elder Drew is Cleveland’s acting head coach, normally an assistant under Ty Lue, but Drew has taken over the reins temporarily as Lue addresses health issues (ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported this morning that Lue will attend tonight’s game as an observer, but will not coach the game). The Drews have faced each other only once previously in the NBA, when the now-28-year-old UCLA product was on a 10-day contract with Philadelphia in 2015. Dad is 1-0.

“We went out last night to Red’s Steakhouse,” the Pelicans guard said of a downtown Cleveland restaurant. “We don’t get a chance to see each other as often during the season. Any chance we get some time off, like the night before a game, we always try to make it a point to see each other.”

The younger Drew said his father’s role has given him a unique perspective and several opportunities to see the NBA from the inside.

“All the ins and outs of the NBA,” he said. “(Attending) practices growing up. I got a chance to go to Game 7 (of the NBA Finals between the Cavs and Warriors) a couple years back at Oracle Arena, which was a really cool experience for me, getting to see what playoff basketball is like in that type of atmosphere. I’ve been around the game for so long, it’s pretty much second nature for me. It’s a huge blessing for me to be at the level I’m at now.”

Although the unusual connection to his father makes for a nice footnote to Friday’s game, Drew II stressed that he’s focusing on trying to help the Pelicans during a critical stretch of the season.

“There are definitely some type of bragging rights at stake here (between father and son), but for me it’s all business,” Drew II said. “We want to finish up the season strong, with how tight the Western Conference is right now. Every game is a big game for us.” ...

Rajon Rondo remains listed as questionable to play in Friday’s game, due to a sprained right wrist.