Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Defense, bench X-factors for New Orleans in busy stretch

In today’s high-paced, high-scoring NBA, few teams expect to be able to regularly hold opponents under 100 points, but New Orleans (40-30) would love to carry over its defensive performance from Sunday vs. Boston into the final three weeks of the regular season. The Pelicans allowed a season-low 89 points to the Celtics, holding them to just 13 in the fourth quarter, which turned a tight game into a 19-point final margin.

Defense will likely again be critical Tuesday, when the seventh-place Pelicans face Dallas (22-48) for a final time in 2017-18. The Mavericks’ only head-to-head victory came Dec. 29, when they piled up 128 points in the Smoothie King Center. In the two New Orleans wins, Dallas averaged 101.5 points, including just 94 on Nov. 3.

“(Defense is) going to be huge,” said Pelicans forward Solomon Hill, who made his season debut Sunday. “There are a lot of teams out there fighting for their lives, fighting for seeding. We’ve got to look at every game as a playoff game, and try to keep that same tenacity, so we can go out (and run) on the offensive end.”

New Orleans has been vastly improved on defense in recent weeks, ranking ninth in the NBA in efficiency (104.6 points allowed per 100 possessions) since Feb. 1. Now dealing with various injuries, Dallas is 20th in the league at the offensive end over the same timeframe, scoring 106.0 points per 100 possessions. By comparison, prior to Feb. 1, New Orleans was the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, with a rating of 107.0.

Like Hill, reserve guard Ian Clark attributed some of the Pelicans’ effectiveness at that end of the floor to improved aggressiveness.

“I think it just came down to guarding the ball,” Clark said of holding Boston to a low output Sunday. “With that team, they have a lot of iso guys. I think we sat down and defended. It helped our offense as well, to come down and get easy points, instead of taking the ball out of bounds every play and running set offense. Getting stops, helping each other, talking more – I think we’ve been doing that a lot. It’s good for us doing that now, especially with this homestretch of trying to make sure we stay in this playoff race.”

Other notes from shootaround at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

Asked if the New Orleans bench could become even more important while playing three games in the next 72 hours, Hill responded, “This is a unique situation we’re in. We know that. The biggest thing will be how we recover (after each game) and to try to take care of business, and just make the most of it. But we have to go one game at a time, even though we have a unique situation of three in a row.” …

Hill on Jrue Holiday’s tremendous play during what’s probably been the best season of the guard’s NBA career: “If there was a second-half All-Star Game, he’d definitely be in it. He's definitely making a case to be on the All-NBA (Defense) team as well.” …

Don’t expect Hill to play significantly more minutes than the eight he logged Sunday vs. Boston. “It will probably be around the same, eight to 10 minutes,” he said of games vs. Dallas, Indiana and the Lakers. “We’ll reevaluate after this week. I have a chance to go up maybe next week or this weekend (at Houston).” …

Clark has been instrumental on both ends of the floor in recent weeks, including a span of four straight games providing double-digit scoring. Clark on his offensive spark: “I’m just more comfortable. The coaching staff wants me to be aggressive, my teammates want me to be aggressive. I think personally I just kind of found a little rhythm.” …

New Orleans has a chance this week to not only stay in the top eight of the West, but potentially improve its position drastically. The Pelicans play each of the next three days at home, while several other competing West teams face daunting schedules (Denver is 0-2 to open a seven-game road trip; the Clippers begin a four-game trip tonight at Minnesota). A win tonight would move New Orleans up to at least sixth place in the West; fifth is also a possibility, but red-hot Utah would need to lose at home to Atlanta.