Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Anthony Davis says tonight is 'our Game 7'

OAKLAND – There were plenty of times during the second half of the 2017-18 regular season, particularly in April, when it seemed like New Orleans’ fate was hanging in the balance entering a certain matchup. The Pelicans ended up closing the 82-game schedule with five straight victories, which in hindsight not only allowed them to reach the playoffs, but also avoid a bottom-tier seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

This time there is nothing vague about what’s at stake when the Pelicans take the floor Tuesday at Oracle Arena in Game 5 vs. the defending NBA champions. If Golden State extends its playoff home winning streak this evening, it will spell the end of the best New Orleans season in 10 years. Instead of a figurative do-or-die situation, it’s literally a must-win for the Pelicans.

“This is our Game 7,” Anthony Davis said after Tuesday morning’s shootaround in Oracle. “We just approach it as one game, win one game at a time. This is a game we have to win, or our season is over. We know what’s on the line, and we’re going to leave it all on the floor tonight.”

Golden State has gone 34-12 overall at home this season, but one of those losses occurred April 7 vs. New Orleans, which posted a 126-120 victory. The Pelicans’ entire starting lineup registered double-figure scoring, led by 34 by Davis and 28 from Jrue Holiday. New Orleans likely will need similar production from everyone Tuesday to become the first postseason visitor to prevail in “Roaracle” since Cleveland did so in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

“We won here before, so we know we can win here,” Davis said, referring to the April 7 matchup. “We were close in Game 2 (at Golden State, but) didn’t get many free-throw attempts that game. We’ve been very aggressive going to the basket, able to get to the line, but in Game 4 we didn’t make shots. With a combination of making shots, getting to the line and doing what we’re doing defensively, I think we should be fine.”

Other notes from shootaround in the Bay Area:

New Orleans went from dominating Golden State in Game 3 to trudging through the frustration of playing one of its worst offensive games of the entire season in Game 4. Holiday on some of what went wrong for the Pelicans on Sunday: “Last game we tried to rush it a little bit, cut to the basket and make the right plays. I just don’t think we can force it. We have to kind of let the game come to us. I feel like we all want to help our teammate get a bucket on the weakside, but we’re also clogging up the paint when we do it. So be patient, get clear wide-open shots, concentrate and knock them in.” …

Holiday on New Orleans defending vs. the difficult-to-stop Kevin Durant: “(It’s been) KD being KD. Maybe we have to mix in a couple different looks, make him uncomfortable from the beginning.” Davis noted that one reason why the Pelicans don’t like to put Davis on Durant defensively is it takes Davis away from the rim, curtailing some of his shot-blocking and presence in the paint. …

New Orleans players seemed to benefit mentally and physically from Monday being mostly an off day, with no practice. Davis: “I think it was good for us. Our (main) six or seven (players) are probably going to play a lot of minutes tonight, so it was good to get a rest and come out fresh tonight.”

The Pelicans have essentially used an eight-man rotation for much of the playoffs, with four starters averaging 35-plus minutes.