Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Anthony Davis calls himself a game-time decision for Sacramento game

New Orleans four-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis described himself as a “game-time decision” after Friday morning’s shootaround, saying he hopes to play tonight vs. Sacramento. The sixth-year pro indicated that he expects to make his return from a three-game absence, provided some of the pain from a left adductor strain does not come back prior to tip-off.

“I’m a game-time decision,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of basketball movements. It feels good, but I won’t know (whether I can play) until game time.”

Davis, who is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game, did not expect to be on a minute restriction if he’s able to play.

“I hope not,” Davis said, when asked if there might be some limitations on him. “I want to go out there and play freely. But it’s really not something to play (around) with – a groin is something you have to monitor.”

Davis noted that the determining factor on whether he plays will be how he feels physically between now and when tip-off approaches.

“Just how it feels,” Davis said of his groin. “It feels great, but we have eight hours before we have to play, to see if any soreness comes back or anything like that.” …

New Orleans is somewhat improbably second in the NBA in offensive efficiency (115.2 points per 100 possessions, via NBA.com) over the past three games, all with Davis sidelined. The only team better offensively since Dec. 2 is Cleveland, with an offensive rating of 117.1.

Davis attributed the team’s recent and season-long effectiveness at that end of the floor to an unselfish mentality that has permeated the Pelicans.

“Sharing the basketball. I think we’re No. 2 in the league in assists,” Davis said. “When you do that, you don’t care who scores. We’re doing a great job of that. Guys are trusting each other and we’re having fun. Moving the basketball is key for us.” …

Davis on the recent surge by Jrue Holiday (average of 30.5 points in the last two games, over 60 percent from the field): “He’s been huge. When he plays like that, we’re a tough team to beat. We try to get him going. He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now.”