Pelicans shootaround presented by HUB International: New Orleans tries to carry over road success to postseason

PORTLAND – In a first-round series that’s widely deemed a relatively even matchup, many NBA observers are giving Portland a slight edge over New Orleans, partly because the Trail Blazers have homecourt advantage, having won one more game than the Pelicans during the regular season. However, New Orleans actually played better on the road at times in 2017-18 than in the Smoothie King Center, ultimately finishing with the league’s fifth-best record in away games. Now it’s up to the Pelicans to show they can carry over that impressive road success to the postseason.

Pelicans players have had difficulty explaining their ability to play so well on the road all season, but a few have settled on the notion that improved team chemistry was one factor.

“That’s definitely a big part of it,” Pelicans forward E’Twaun Moore said after shootaround Saturday. “You definitely need to have a tightknit group on the court, if you want to win on the road. You have to talk and communicate with each other when things don’t go as well as it should. Us sticking together definitely helped win games.”

“Resiliency,” center Emeka Okafor said of another driving force on the road. “And the makeup of the guys – this is a good group. Everybody gets along and likes each other. When the going gets tough, we do what needs to be done.”

Portland is one of the more difficult places in the NBA to pick up a road win – the Trail Blazers went 28-13 at home this season, after an uncharacteristically bad start – but New Orleans posted high-quality victories in ’17-18 at Golden State, Boston and Oklahoma City.

“I think our team likes being the underdog,” Moore said. “Knowing that on the road, it’s like us against everybody. I think we kind of like that.”

Other notes from shootaround at Moda Center:

It’s possible, even likely, that Moore will log more minutes Saturday than he has in his entire NBA postseason career combined. Moore has appeared in 12 career playoff contests, for a total of just 30 minutes. …

Okafor has the unique career playoff resume of having only appeared in six games, with all of those being for New Orleans, but under a different nickname. Seven years ago, Okafor was the starting center for the then-Hornets, who lost a first-round series 4-2 to the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers.