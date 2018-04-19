Pelicans shootaround presented by HUB International: New Orleans players eager to experience home playoff atmosphere

When New Orleans players walked into the inner bowl of the Smoothie King Center this morning for shootaround, all but three of them saw something for the very first time: The venue decorated by playoff T-shirts on every seat, prepped for the biggest NBA game in the Crescent City since 2015. The only members of the Pelicans who’ve experienced a postseason atmosphere here previously are Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Emeka Okafor (the latter way back in ’11). They can’t wait to be part of it again.

“It’s great, to see all the red in here,” Davis said of the T-shirts that were placed on seats for fans. “It’s going to be a fun game for us, back at home in front of our crowd. We’re excited.”

“I expect it to be crazy,” Holiday said of what he foresees for Game 3 vs. Portland. “Every seat filled, every T-shirt on, everybody cheering for us and being that sixth man that we need.”

Asked what his memories are from his two career playoff home games in ’15 vs. Golden State, Davis said, “Great energy. The fans definitely showed up, and it definitely helped in Game 3, for the first three and a half quarters (prior to the Warriors overcoming a late double-digit deficit). Hopefully we get the same amount of energy we did last time.”

Other notes from Thursday shootaround:

One of the most surprising aspects of the 2-0 New Orleans series lead so far has been the individual shooting struggles of Portland’s outstanding guards, as well as the Trail Blazers’ offense in general (only 41.3 percent over the first two games). While Holiday has deservedly been given substantial credit for helping to limit Damian Lillard (13/41 from field) and C.J. McCollum (16/39), the shooting guard noted that New Orleans’ team defense has been excellent.

“I can’t say that it’s just me,” Holiday said. “My teammates help me out so much, and I feel like they’re not getting enough credit. (Trail Blazers guards) always see more than one (defender). That’s where it’s difficult. One-on-one, they’re great. But seeing two and three guys makes it a lot harder.”

Davis: “We’re playing for each other, we’re talking, we’re flying around (defensively). We’ve got a backcourt who wants to guard everybody. Rondo wants to guard (Lillard and McCollum). Jrue, Ian (Clark), E’Twaun (Moore), Solomon (Hill), everybody is excited to play against those guys, knowing they’re very tough to guard. Our defense has been top-notch all year. We’ve got to keep it going.” …

Davis was asked a few big-picture questions related to his legacy and standing as the franchise player for the NBA team that plays in the league’s smallest city. Davis: ““(People say) ‘You can’t win in a small market’ or ‘You don’t get noticed in a small market.’ But then you look at guys (like Reggie Miller in Indiana) and they won and have been well recognized with their respective teams. For me, I love the city of New Orleans. I love playing for this city. This city has shown me a lot of love, so I couldn’t ask for a better place to be.” …

With Davis coming off a relatively quiet 22-point game, which included a scoreless fourth quarter, Holiday had an ominous-sounding quote about the five-time All-Star’s mindset entering Game 3: “We know how Anthony gets when he feels like he didn’t play as well as he can.”

For his part, Davis said of Game 2, “I missed a lot of shots, easy ones. I’ll try to make those tonight.” …

DeMarcus Cousins rejoined the team in New Orleans and will attend Game 3. That too could give the sold-out crowd another jolt, according to Davis: “It means a lot to us, and to him as well. To be here, be in front of the fans – of course, he’ll probably get a standing ovation when he comes out here – it’s going to be fun to see him back on the bench again.”