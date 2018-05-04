Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: More accurate three-point shooting could give New Orleans big boost

After a series of peaks (for instance, leading the NBA in three-point percentage in December) and valleys (placing 28th in January), the New Orleans Pelicans settled in as a middle-of-the-pack team from beyond the arc in 2017-18, with a rate of 36.2 percent, good for 13th in the league. In an example of how vital that category has become in today’s NBA, among the 12 teams that ranked ahead of New Orleans, eight of them made the playoffs. The Pelicans’ second-round opponent, Golden State, led the NBA at 39.1 percent, no surprise given the number of elite shooters on the Warriors’ roster.

For New Orleans to compete with Golden State over the remainder of its best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series, the Pelicans likely will need to do significantly better than the 33.9 percent they shot on treys during the first two games in Oracle Arena. New Orleans hopes a return home to the Smoothie King Center will provide a boost. Coincidentally or not, five of the Pelicans’ seven best games (as measured by made threes) occurred at home during the regular season, including connecting on 16 trifectas in both home matchups vs. the Warriors.

“It’s a familiar place, and we really feed off the crowd, especially last series,” forward Darius Miller said of facing Portland in Round 1. “Hopefully we’ll get going tonight and take advantage of the opportunities we have.”

The four New Orleans players who’ve fired the most three-point attempts in this series are only a combined 14/41, with E’Twaun Moore’s 5/9 rate bringing up that total a bit. Jrue Holiday (3/13), Nikola Mirotic (4/12) and Miller (2/7) have all shot below their regular-season level, while Rajon Rondo has chipped in a positive 3/6. What’s made the overall inaccuracy more frustrating is that the Pelicans have been content with how open they’ve been on many perimeter looks.

“I think we’ve gotten good shots, good-quality shots,” Alvin Gentry said after Friday’s shootaround in the Smoothie King Center. “The ball movement has been great. The last game we had 39 fast-break points, which tells me we’re pushing the ball on almost every possession. That’s important, also.”

“I do feel like we missed a lot of shots that we normally make,” Miller said. “We’ve got the opportunity to change that tonight. We got a lot of open looks and really good opportunities (in the first two games) – we just need to capitalize on them tonight.”

Other notes from shootaround:

Moore on returning home, where he shot 52.4 percent from the field in the regular season, compared to 49.1 on the road: “It’s always cool to have the home crowd behind you. It will definitely motivate us and get us pumped up, give us a little more excitement.” …

In addition to their much-discussed 59-20 advantage in trips to the foul line, the Warriors have held a big upper hand on the backboards, leading rebounding 86-71. Some of that can be attributed to New Orleans missing more shots than Golden State – it’s easier to grab defensive rebounds than offensive caroms – but the Pelicans might also benefit from extending more focus on tracking down long rebounds.

“Just be a little bit scrappier,” Moore said. “We’re so scattered (on defense due to having to cover a lot of ground against Golden State’s arsenal of shooters), sometimes you’re not able to box a guy out, so it takes a little more effort.” …

Miller on NOLA’s chemistry, which has helped the team deal with adversity at various stages of the season: “Everyone gets along. There are really no cliques or groups. Everybody hangs out. We do team dinners and spend a lot of time together. We just get along and have fun playing the game.”