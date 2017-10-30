Pelicans shootaround presented by HUB International: DeMarcus Cousins averaging 35 points, 18 rebounds in last two games

He dominated for 40-plus minutes against his old team, without the help of his fellow All-Star big. Two nights later, he turned in an equally prolific performance, this time with Anthony Davis also in uniform and flourishing.

DeMarcus Cousins has put up big numbers throughout an eight-year NBA career, but entering Monday’s New Orleans home game vs. Orlando, he’s coming off one of his finest two-game spans. In victories over Sacramento and Cleveland, he averaged 35.0 points, 17.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists, notching a triple-double against the Cavaliers. His point production came efficiently as well, highlighted by 55.6 percent shooting from the field and 15 of 17 accuracy at the foul line (88.2 percent).

“Hell of a week,” Davis described after Saturday’s 22-point win over the Cavs. “Had a huge game in Sacramento, then to follow it up with a triple-double, that is usually tough to do. When you play in an emotional game like (Thursday at the Kings), then everyone is looking at you to see what you’re going to do next, he came here and put up a triple-double. I’m glad to have him on our team. We’re just trying to get this thing rolling.”

New Orleans (3-3) will try to post a third straight victory Monday against an Orlando team that has started a surprising 4-2. The Magic have received outstanding play early from Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic in particular, leading to quality wins over Miami, Cleveland and San Antonio. They have scored 113-plus points in every game, despite not being a team that was expected to have a ton of offensive firepower.

Notes from Pelicans shootaround at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

The Pelicans can go over .500 for the first time in the last three seasons by winning tonight. Davis on the significance of that: “It is important. We feel like we’re a good team and can match up with anybody. But we’ve got to go out there and prove it. Coming off a great win over Cleveland, these are the games where teams usually fall back. Orlando is a great team, No. 1 in the East, I think. They’ve beaten a lot of good teams.” …

Jrue Holiday on keys to Orlando’s early-season success: “A lot of energy. They play hard. They get out in transition. Really active, really athletic. We’ve got to buckle down in transition, which is a key for us.” Holiday added that offensive rebounding is a key for the Pelicans, who’ll try to combat Vucevic in the paint with their duo of Davis and Cousins.