Pelicans shootaround presented by HUB International: Anthony Davis status in doubt in Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins return game

SACRAMENTO – Alvin Gentry indicated after Thursday’s shootaround that it is more likely than not that Anthony Davis will miss Thursday’s TNT game between New Orleans (1-3) and Sacramento (1-3). Davis played just 5:01 of Tuesday’s defeat at Portland, before being sidelined with a left knee injury.

“We’ll see,” Gentry said of Davis’ status. “More than likely, he’ll be out. Obviously we would err on the side of caution, and not put him at risk, unless he came (later today) and said, ‘I’m feeling great and I’m ready to go.’ ”

Asked whether Davis could potentially miss more than just the Sacramento game, Gentry said, “I have no idea. That’s why he is day-to-day. We’ll figure it out at some stage this afternoon, and see where he is. Then the next day we’ll figure out where he is (health-wise).”

Davis later spoke to the media and said of his knee, “I feel a lot better now, (but) I don’t want to go out there and try to play when I’m not 100 percent. It still bothers me a little bit. I’d rather miss one (game) than 15. We’ll see how it is later on tonight when I come back (to the arena) and test it out.”

Davis said he was not concerned that it was a serious injury, but he was given an MRI to make sure there was nothing significant. He said the cause of the injury was that he “just stepped wrong” during warmups in Portland.