Pelicans preseason game against Thunder available to watch live on Pelicans.com

October 6, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team’s preseason road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder will be available for fans to watch live.

Fans can gain access the livestream by visiting Pelicans.com/live or the Pelicans Mobile App presented by Waitr. The livestream will start at 7 p.m. CST and will be accompanied by the Pelicans radio broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Daniel Sallerson and Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer on WRNO 99.5 FM New Orleans. Streaming is limited to viewers within a 75-mile radius of the Smoothie King Center, per NBA regional broadcast rules.