Pelicans pay tribute to late Rasual Butler

January 31, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans released the following statement on the passing of Rasual Butler.

The Pelicans are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Rasual was a consummate professional and a kind, caring and passionate person who was endeared in the New Orleans community. Our prayers are with their families and loved ones.

Several Pelicans players and staff took to social media to offer their condolences.

This is devastating news. Good basketball player, fantastic person and a guy you'd want to be a part of your organization https://t.co/oAB6TAnxAR — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) January 31, 2018

I am shocked and very sad hearing the news of Rasual Butler and his wife’s tragic death earlier today. He was a good man and I enjoyed his friendship very much when he played for New Orleans and beyond. — Sean Kelley (@SeanKelleyLive) January 31, 2018

Man sad day today Rip brother @RasualButler45 and your wife #RIP — Alexis Ajinça (@AjincaAlexis42) January 31, 2018

lost an OG today, a true pro, a teacher, and competitor. who was not only a great mentor but also a great father. @rasualbutler45 rest peacefully my brother. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/md1mOTxifQ — Solomon Hill (@solohill) January 31, 2018