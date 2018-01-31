Pelicans pay tribute to late Rasual Butler

Butler played for the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets from 2005-2009
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans released the following statement on the passing of Rasual Butler.

The Pelicans are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Rasual was a consummate professional and a kind, caring and passionate person who was endeared in the New Orleans community. Our prayers are with their families and loved ones.

Several Pelicans players and staff took to social media to offer their condolences.

