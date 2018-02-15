Pelicans-Pacers Game Rescheduled

February 15, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today that the Pelicans home game against the Indiana Pacers has been rescheduled to March 21, 7 p.m. CT at the Smoothie King Center. The game, which was originally scheduled to be played on February 7, was postponed by the NBA due to a leak in the roof of the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans will honor tickets from the original February 7 date on March 21. Parking will also be free of charge. Fans who purchased individual tickets from the Pelicans can also call (504) 525-HOOP for details regarding exchanges or refunds.