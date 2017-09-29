Pelicans News Around the Web (9-29-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 28, 2017

On Day 2 of Pelicans training camp, watch interviews with Alvin Gentry, DeMarcus Cousins, Ian Clark and Tony Allen as they spoke to the media.

Pelicans Training Camp: Alvin Gentry 9-28-17

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following day three of training camp.

Pelicans Training Camp: Jrue Holiday 9-28-17

Jrue Holiday speaks to the media about the Pelicans and their upcoming season.

Pelicans Training Camp: Rajon Rondo 9-28-17

Rajon Rondo speaks to the media about what he expects his role will be on the team.

7 things we learned from the first three days of Pelicans training camp

The New Orleans Pelicans began their first day of training camp on Tuesday at the team's practice facility and there's still quite a bit the team has to figure out before its first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 3 at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans Pelicans attempting to maximize #DoItBig strategy throughout games

Instead of conforming to a league whose adulation continues to grow by the day for small ball, the New Orleans Pelicans hope to flaunt their physical advantages as often as possible this upcoming season.

Rajon Rondo sees his job being easier playing with Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins

Rajon Rondo has played with some of the top scorers around the league during his time in the NBA, but playing alongside Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins was something that was hard for him to pass up.

DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis enjoying chance to continue improving as a duo

Even before they joined forces on the court for a practice or preseason game this fall, DeMarcus Cousins had literally made a visible impact on fellow New Orleans All-Star big Anthony Davis.

