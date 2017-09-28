Pelicans News Around the Web (9-28-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Read more »

Pelicans host sale of team items to benefit hurricane relief, an effort close to home in New Orleans

Twelve years ago, Pelicans season-ticket holder Chip DeLanzac and his entire extended family first evacuated to Houston, then settled temporarily in Dallas, in the weeks and months after Hurricane Katrina.

Read more »

Pelicans Charity Sale 2017

The Pelicans partnered with the Red Cross to host a charity sale benefiting hurricane relief efforts.

Read more »

Tony Allen brings defensive intensity, winning track record to New Orleans

It’s exceptionally rare that a player with the credentials and career resume of guard/forward Tony Allen is available during the late stages of NBA free agency, but the New Orleans Pelicans managed to sign the 13-year veteran on Sept. 15.

Read more »

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 27, 2017

On Tuesday evening, the Pelicans hosted a sale of team items to benefit hurricane relief.

Read more »

Pelicans Training Camp: DeMarcus Cousins 9-27-17

DeMarcus Cousins talks about this year's team following day two of training camp.

Read more »

Pelicans Training Camp: Ian Clark 9-27-17

Ian Clark talks about the comparisons between the Pelicans and Golden State.

Read more »

Pelicans Training Camp: Alvin Gentry 9-27-17

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following day two of Pelicans training camp.

Read more »

Pelicans Training Camp: Tony Allen 9-27-2017

Tony Allen talks about what he hopes to bring to the team this season.

Read more »

Tony Allen looking to bring his 'rough and rugged style of play' to the Pelicans

Tony Allen is entering his 14th season in the NBA but he's only played for two teams during his lengthy career.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins donates court at Boogie's Block Party



Read more »

Small is the new big: How DeMarcus Cousins' weight loss could lead to a Pelicans transformation

DeMarcus Cousins can feel the difference.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins says his chemistry with Anthony Davis is improving

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins didn't have much time to figure out how to make things work last season as teammates.

Read more »