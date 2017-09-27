Pelicans News Around the Web (9-27-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Pelicans perimeter shooting will be pivotal in freeing up room for All-Star duo

When two high-scoring, All-Star players formed a duo in the New Orleans frontcourt in mid-February of last season, it seemed reasonable to predict that both Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins would need to make individual sacrifices offensively to accommodate the other talented big man.

Pelicans Training Camp: Alvin Gentry 9-26-17

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the first day of Pelicans Training Camp.

Pelicans Training Camp: Anthony Davis 9-26-17

Anthony Davis talks about the upcoming season following the first day of Pelicans training camp.

Pelicans Training Camp: Darius Miller 9-26-17

Darius Miller talks about his return to the Pelicans and how he has changed since last being with the team.

Can the Pelicans' Darius Miller, fresh from a stint in Germany, make a difference this time around?

Darius Miller traveled many miles since he last appeared with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jrue Holiday says playing with Rajon Rondo allows him to 'be a little more selfish'

Jrue Holiday had to make one of the biggest decisions of his life when he chose to sign his five-year, $126 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in July.

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins looking forward to sharing leadership responsibilities

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have both been forced to learn early in their careers how tough it can be to lead a team in the NBA.

