Pelicans News Around the Web (9-26-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 11th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Read more »

Seeking a return to playoffs, Pelicans have something to prove in 2017-18

A lot to prove.

Read more »

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 25, 2017

1)The 2017-18 basketball season begins today at the Smoothie King Center, where the Pelicans are holding Media Day.

Read more »

LIVE: 2017-18 Pelicans Media Day

1)Catch interviews from Dell Demps, Coach Gentry and various Pelicans players.

Read more »

Social Recap: 2017 Pelicans Media Day

Pelicans returned to the Smoothie King Center for their annual Media Day to kick off the 2017-18 season.

Read more »

Pelicans will determine plan of attack at small forward in training camp

Four of the five spots in New Orleans’ 2017-18 starting lineup this season are spoken for, with its frontcourt featuring two current All-Stars and backcourt consisting of two recent All-Stars.

Read more »

2017 Pelicans Media Day

Your Pelicans returned to New Orleans, threw on their new Nike uniforms and smiled for the cameras at the team's annual Media Day at the Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

New Orleans Pelicans partner with Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola announced as the Official Soft Drink Partner of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Read more »

Pelicans Media Day 2017: Alvin Gentry Part 1

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addresses the media during Pelicans Media Day 2017.

Read more »

Pelicans Media Day 2017: Alvin Gentry Part 2

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addresses the media during Pelicans Media Day 2017.

Read more »

Pelicans Media Day 2017: Dell Demps

Pelicans general manager Dell Demps speaks with media during Media Day.

Read more »

Pelicans Media Day 2017: Anthony Davis

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis addresses the media during Pelicans Media Day 2017.

Read more »

Pelicans Media Day 2017: Demarcus Cousins

Pelicans center Demarcus Cousins addresses the media during Pelicans Media Day 2017.

Read more »

Pelicans Media Day 2017: Jrue Holiday

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday addresses the media during Pelicans Media Day 2017.

Read more »

Pelicans Media Day 2017: Rajon Rondo

Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo addresses the media during Pelicans Media Day 2017.

Read more »

Pelicans get set for training camp after pivotal offseason

The New Orleans Pelicans' offseason wasn’t the flashiest in the NBA.

Read more »

'No time to waste': From the front office to the court, Pelicans stress sense of urgency at media day

This isn’t a stage of a long building process for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Read more »

Walker: It was just Pelicans media day, where optimism is always sky-high

The Pelicans looked a little different Monday during team media day at the Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

Anthony Davis says Pelicans have the 'most talented roster' he's ever played with

It's been a constant struggle for the New Orleans Pelicans to find the right pieces to put around Anthony Davis after drafting him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Read more »

Pelicans have a floor general in point guard Rajon Rondo

New Orleans sports fans have seen field general Drew Brees lead the Saints for the past 12 seasons.

Read more »

One and done? This season could be make or break for Pelicans

Anthony Davis is fully aware of the onus on the New Orleans Pelicans heading into the 2017-18 season.

Read more »

New Orleans Pelicans 2017-18 roster by the numbers

Heading into New Orleans training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, here’s a by-the-numbers look at some of the most pertinent facts related to the Pelicans’ roster.

Read more »