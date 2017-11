Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 11th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Player Breakdowns: Rajon Rondo, The Forgotten Playmaker

In the NBA, there are a lot of defined roles.

The Bird Calls Ep. 29: What if the New Orleans Pelicans exceed expectations?

Many questions remain about this season and beyond.

